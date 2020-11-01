Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

