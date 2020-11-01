Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSGOF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit