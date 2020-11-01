Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSGOF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

