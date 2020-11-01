Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $228,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The company has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

