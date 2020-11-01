Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Short Interest Up 24.4% in October

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.
Shares of LLIT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 192,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Lianluo Smart has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $27.04.
Lianluo Smart Company Profile
