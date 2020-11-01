Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) Short Interest Up 24.4% in October

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Shares of LLIT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. 192,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Lianluo Smart has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $27.04.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.