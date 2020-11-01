Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7,188.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.94. The company had a trading volume of 84,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $204.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 19,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $3,627,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,696. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.