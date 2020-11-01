Loop Capital Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.69.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after purchasing an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

