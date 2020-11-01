LSV Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 675,895 shares of company stock valued at $239,088,699 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

