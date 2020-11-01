Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $396.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $298.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.58.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.62. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.