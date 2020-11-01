Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $126,323,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,131,000 after buying an additional 733,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $35.54. 1,233,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,240. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

