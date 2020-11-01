Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAHMF opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $16.35.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
