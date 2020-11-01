Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAHMF opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

