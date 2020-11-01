ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company had a trading volume of 572,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

