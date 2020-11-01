Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $266.35. 604,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.08.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.56.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

