MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,827,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,174. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

