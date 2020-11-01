MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,827,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,174. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

