MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.64-1.73 EPS.

MTZ traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,827,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,174. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

