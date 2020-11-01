MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.64-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,827,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. MasTec has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.