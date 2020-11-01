Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Shares of MTRN opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

