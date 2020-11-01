Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $103.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

