Meridian Network Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $702,946.07 and approximately $18,356.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00098012 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001050 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 176.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00040243 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,038,200 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

