Meritage Portfolio Management Has $51.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,168.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,890.12. The firm has a market cap of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.