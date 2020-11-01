Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

MEOH opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

