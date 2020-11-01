M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $68.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,193 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $68,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,789,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.11. 7,364,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.