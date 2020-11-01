MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,623,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

