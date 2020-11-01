MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 77,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 16,623,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,718,143. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

