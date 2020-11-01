MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

