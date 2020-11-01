Micromines Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $21,699.50 and approximately $2,280.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Mercatox, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

