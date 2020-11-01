Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

