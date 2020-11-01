Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $196,688,000 after purchasing an additional 633,838 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,060,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 175,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

