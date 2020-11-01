Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $235.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.