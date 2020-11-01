Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $245.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.