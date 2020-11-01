Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $244.00 at Barclays

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $143.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.71.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $217.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $225.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,436 shares of company stock worth $143,142,015 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

