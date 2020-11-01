Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,364,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The stock has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average of $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

