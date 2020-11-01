Mizuho Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $570.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $560.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $509.89.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $489.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,202,620.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $244,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.1% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.