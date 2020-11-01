Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK traded up $10.14 on Friday, reaching $103.19. 1,809,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.45.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

