Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.75-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.75-2.87 EPS.

NYSE MHK traded up $10.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 1,809,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.45.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

