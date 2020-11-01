Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 103.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 173.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.26. 5,588,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,249. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.