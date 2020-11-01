MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 41,211,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,905. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $327.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.37.

MGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

