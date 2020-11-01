Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

PG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.10. 6,422,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

