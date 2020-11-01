MoonSwap Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002784 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $741,661.50 and approximately $1,794.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00398796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 2,106,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,932,526 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

