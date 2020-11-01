Morgan Stanley Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $99.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.
FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.
In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
