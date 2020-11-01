Morgan Stanley Boosts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $99.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

