Morgan Stanley Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $91.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $102.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

