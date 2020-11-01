Morgan Stanley Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $91.00

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $102.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $47,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit