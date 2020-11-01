Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.52-7.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.374345-7.374345 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.35 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.71-2.76 EPS.

MSI stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.06. 1,093,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,626. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average is $147.30. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.47.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

