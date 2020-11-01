Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.71-2.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23438-2.246265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.52-7.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.47.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

