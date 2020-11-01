MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of MSM opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 148,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

