Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.45.

NTRA opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,275,410 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Natera by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Natera by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

