National Bank Financial Raises Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $12.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of LAC opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $873.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

