Needham & Company LLC Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $538.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $538.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.89.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $533.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.