New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,250 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.60. 1,020,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,683. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $146.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 42,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $5,932,429.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

