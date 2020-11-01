New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,750 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 56.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in CarMax by 86.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CarMax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

KMX traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $86.44. 1,322,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,396. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.