New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 9,100 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 64.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 7,071,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,254. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

