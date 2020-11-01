New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 4,700 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,140,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,267,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

